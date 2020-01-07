Mean Indianhead

The Broken Bow wrestling team competed in the Wood River Dual Tournament Jan. 4. There were 8 teams in all. Broken Bow won 2 of their 5 duals. They beat Hershey 72-12 and Syracuse 48-30. Broken bow lost to Amherst 50-27, Aquinas Catholic 54-18 and Raymond Central 54-24.

Broken Bow-72

Hershey-12

160: Jeremiah Seamann (HERS) over Nick Shada (BRBO) (Fall 5:49) 170: Dylanger Dady (BRBO) over (HERS) (For.) 182: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Eric Halsted (HERS) (Fall 0:55) 195: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over (HERS) (For.) 220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Devon McCreery (HERS) (Fall 0:30) 285: Tyler Thomas (BRBO) over Carter Butterfield (HERS) (Fall 1:13) 106: Lane Russell (BRBO) over Wyatt Sachtjen (HERS) (Fall 1:34) 113: Gage Musser (HERS) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (Fall 1:50) 120: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Matt Bruns (HERS) (Fall 3:22) 126: Braylan Rynearson (BRBO) over Keltin Vanarsdall (HERS) (Fall 0:50) 132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Sam Frame (HERS) (Fall 1:12) 138: Grant Reynolds (BRBO) over (HERS) (For.) 145: Austin Cole (BRBO) over Hunter Cook (HERS) (Fall 2:49) 152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over (HERS) (For.)

Broken Bow-48

Syracuse-30

170: Burton Brandt (SYRA) over Dylanger Dady (BRBO) (Fall 1:03) 182: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Bryce Draeger (SYRA) (Fall 0:49) 195: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over (SYRA) (For.) 220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (SYRA) (For.) 285: Tyler Thomas (BRBO) over Zachary Burr (SYRA) (Fall 0:33) 106: Barret Brandt (SYRA) over Lane Russell (BRBO) (Fall 1:45) 113: Spencer Bridgmon (SYRA) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (Fall 3:13) 120: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Jace Goebel (SYRA) (Fall 1:53) 126: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Jacob Smith (SYRA) (Dec 6-0) 132: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over Braxton Walz (SYRA) (Dec 7-3) 138: Austin Cole (BRBO) over Aaron Carlson (SYRA) (Fall 0:40) 145: Owen Wander (SYRA) over Grant Reynolds (BRBO) (Fall 4:48) 152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over Isaiah Reed (SYRA) (Fall 5:26) 160: Jackson Nordhues (SYRA) over Nick Shada (BRBO) (Fall 3:09)

Broken Bow-27

Amherst-50

182: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Cole Stokebrand (AMHE) (Dec 10-5) 195: Brody Bogard (AMHE) over (BRBO) (For.) 220: Jarin Potts (AMHE) over Keifer Anderson (BRBO) (Dec 7-0) 285: Tyler Thomas (BRBO) over Jaxon Taubenheim (AMHE) (Fall 0:26) 106: Lane Russell (BRBO) over Taleah Thomas (AMHE) (Fall 2:57) 113: Bradley Smolik (AMHE) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (Fall 2:04) 120: Trey Garey (BRBO) over trevor Klingelhoefer (AMHE) (Fall 5:05) 126: Isaiah Shields (AMHE) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (TF 17-2 5:26) 132: Quentyn Frank (AMHE) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 0:58) 138: Austin Cole (BRBO) over Josh Klingelhoefer (AMHE) (Fall 2:38) 145: Morgan Shields (AMHE) over (BRBO) (For.) 152: Jakob Graham (AMHE) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Fall 2:38) 160: Sam Hollander (AMHE) over Nick Shada (BRBO) (Fall 1:04) 170: Riley Gallaway (AMHE) over Dylanger Dady (BRBO) (Fall 1:03)

Broken Bow-27

Aquinas Catholic-54

106: Lane Russell (BRBO) over Grady Romshek (AQCA) (Fall 1:09) 113: Zander Kavan (AQCA) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (Fall 5:15) 120: Hunter Vandenberg (AQCA) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (Dec 11-6) 126: Zach Zitek (AQCA) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Dec 7-6) 132: Noah Scott (AQCA) over Braylan Rynearson (BRBO) (Fall 3:35) 138: Christopher Nickolite (AQCA) over (BRBO) (For.) 145: Cameron Schrad (AQCA) over Austin Cole (BRBO) (Dec 12-11) 152: Nolan Eller (AQCA) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Fall 2:40) 160: Marcus Eickmeier (AQCA) over Nick Shada (BRBO) (Fall 1:08) 170: Ben Kment (AQCA) over Dylanger Dady (BRBO) (Fall 1:09) 182: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over (AQCA) (For.) 195: Reilly Miller (AQCA) over (BRBO) (For.) 220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Coy Meysenburg (AQCA) (Fall 0:20) 285: Owen Schramm (AQCA) over Tyler Thomas (BRBO) (Dec 10-5)

Broken Bow-24

Raymond Central-54

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (RACE) (For.) 285: Tyler Thomas (BRBO) over (RACE) (For.) 106: Cameron Shultz (RACE) over Lane Russell (BRBO) (Fall 1:53) 113: Elijah Nacke (RACE) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (Dec 1-0) 120: Mitch Albrecht (RACE) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (Dec 6-4) 126: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over McKay Bryce (RACE) (Fall 1:57) 132: Logan Bryce (RACE) over Braylan Rynearson (BRBO) (Fall 1:01) 138: Travis Nelson (RACE) over (BRBO) (For.) 145: Jeremiah Karpov (RACE) over (BRBO) (For.) 152: Conner Kreikemier (RACE) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Fall 0:44) 160: John Karpov (RACE) over Nick Shada (BRBO) (Fall 1:44) 170: Gavin Soden (RACE) over Dylanger Dady (BRBO) (Fall 2:42) 182: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Jack Henry (RACE) (Fall 1:10) 195: Noah Thornburg (RACE) over (BRBO) (For.)

    The Broken Bow wrestling team competes at the Malcolm Dual Jan. 10 and then at the David City Invite Jan. 11.

