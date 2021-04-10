The Broken Bow track team battled through rainy weather and tough competition from the western part of the state at the Bow Invite at Mark Russel Field on April 9. The Indian boys were fifth with 51 points and the girls finished 10th with 21 points.

Broken Bow was led by Daine Wardyn who received the only gold medal for the Indians by winning the 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:00.68. Not far off his pace was Noah Osmond in second place with a time of 5:01.75.

Also earning second-place finishes were Qwentin Coble in the long jump and Kya Scott in the high jump. Coble had a jump of 21-06 and Scott cleared 5-01. Both were personal records for them.

For more information on the meet with photos and coach comments check out the April 15 Custer County Chief.

Link to stats: Broken Bow Invite - Teams | AthleticLIVE