Max Denson and Chauncey Watson

From left: Craig Kelley, Will Smith, Ed Schaaf, juniors Max Denson and Chauncey Watson, Luke Cofual, Jason Rynearson, and Colton Duda.

 Kattie Reicheneker

Max Denson and Chauncey Watson collect their 100th wins at the Wood River Duals on Friday. Pick up a copy of the January 5, 2023 Chief to read more about the Broken Bow wrestlers.

