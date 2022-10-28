Eli Coble and Brice Chaplin

Eli Coble (1) hands off to Brice Chaplin (31) during the Indians v. Gothenburg on Friday.

 Celina Lindner

The Broken Bow Indians ended their regular season record with 5-4. Grab a copy of the Oct. 27, 2022 Chief to read more about the Indians fight against Gothenburg for their last regular game.

Recommended for you