Indians end the season with loss to St. Paul
The Broken Bow boy’s basketball season came to an end at the hands of C1 No.7 St. Paul in the C1-10 Sub-District tournament on Feb. 23 at St. Paul. After losing 50-44 to the Wildcats earlier in the year, it was not nearly that close this time around with the Wildcats pulling out a 70-45 win.
“I thought we shot the ball well and made the extra pass against their 1-3-1 to give us open looks,” Broken Bow Coach Nate Olson said. “We stayed solid on Defense, but they were able to make some contested shots. St. Paul is a great team with lots of athleticism. Unfortunately, we could not do enough as the game went on to give us a chance.”
Early on, it was the Wildcats Brendan Knapp who was able to make a layup to give St. Paul a 6-3 lead. The Indians got on the board a few possessions later when Harvey was able to make a put back off a miss.
The Wildcats lead was cut down to 10-8 after Keegan Baxter made a three off an inbound pass. Frazier Kaelin’s basket in transition tied the game at 10-10.
Broken Bow was able to take the lead late in the first when Austin Harvey hit a three. St. Paul was able to answer back and tied it at 13 apiece. The Indians continued to fire on all cylinders from behind the arc when Blake Denson knocked down a three.
Broken Bow got up by as much as 17-13 when the Wildcats mounted a comeback. Eli Larson scored off a miss and Logan Vogel laid it up and in to tie the game at 17-17 after the first quarter of play.
The second quarter is what ended up deciding the game. The Wildcats outscored the Indians 20-7.
The only points came at the free-throw line where both Denson and Harvey made one free throw. Heading into the break, St. Paul had a 37-19 lead.
In the third quarter, Denson was able to make a three-pointer up top. A fade-away basket by Baxter made it 46-28 St. Paul.
Late in the quarter, Broken Bow got back-to-back scoring possessions from Kaelin and Harvey. Kaelin was able to make a basket while being fouled and then made the free throw and Harvey scored on a jumper in the lane to make it 54-33 St. Paul at the end of three.
The Wildcats outscored the Indians 16-12 in the final frame to capture the win.
The Indians finish the 2020-2021 campaign with a record of 11-11. This was quite a bit of improvement from the 5-19 record they had last season.
“I am impressed with this entire group in how they handled adversity,” Olson said. “There were some peaks and valleys throughout the season, but anytime we addressed our deficits, they were able to respond. I believe that is a testament to our senior leaders: Dylon Baum, Frazier Kaelin, and Blake Denson. They kept us in check to make sure we were getting better anytime we stepped on the court.”
Leading Broken Bow in scoring was Baxter with 16 points. Harvey finished with ten points and
Denson had nine points.
