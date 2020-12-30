BROKEN BOW - “When I and Jason Rynearson took over in the 2008-2009 season we knew we had to work toward something and it had to start with the little kids,” Schaaf said. “We saw the little kids progressing and getting better and as the years went along we could see the level of athletes we were getting in the high school program getting better.”
Want to read more?
For the complete story on local sports, get an e-edition subscription right now at www.custercountychief.com/site/forms/subscription_services/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.