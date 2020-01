Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Snow along with windy conditions this morning will become a light mix of wintry precipitation for the afternoon. High 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening ...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy at times. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.