The Broken Bow Indians hosted NPSP Friday night in their first home game of the season. The Lady Indians are now 2-0 after beating NPSP 53-37. The Broken Bow boys are 0-2 after losing to NPSP 60-39. See the Dec. 12 Sports edition of the Custer County Chief for all the results from the opening week of basketball and wrestling.
Indians Host NPSP in First Home Game of the Season
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
