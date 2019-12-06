Lady Indians vs NPSP

The Broken Bow Indians hosted NPSP Friday night in their first home game of the season. The Lady Indians are now 2-0 after beating NPSP 53-37. The Broken Bow boys are 0-2 after losing to NPSP 60-39. See the Dec. 12 Sports edition of the Custer County Chief for all the results from the opening week of basketball and wrestling.

