The Broken Bow boys and girls track teams competed in their first meet of the season at the 2021 Tiger Invite hosted by Hastings. The boys finished in 3rd place out of eight teams with 76 points, and the girls were 6th out of seven teams with 59 points.
Leading the Indian boys was Qwentin Coble in the long jump and triple jump events. He won the long jump with a jump of 21-05.50 and the triple jump with a jump of 40-07.50. Also taking home a first-place medal was Brody Ridder by clearing 12-00 in the pole vault.
On the girls side, Kya Scott was the lone first-place finisher in the high jump event with a jump of 5-00. Taking home second place medals were Joscelyn Coleman who cleared 8-00 in the pole vault, and MaKinley Tobey in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:01.50, and the 3,200 meter run in a time of 13:06.30.
The rest of the results from the Tiger Invite are attached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.