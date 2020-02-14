The Broken Bow Indians hosted Cozad Friday night in boys and girls basketball for their last home game of the season on Parent's Night. The two teams also joined together for Black Out Cancer Night. The Lady Indians defeated Cozad 60-30 in their last regular game of the season before sub-districts begins Feb. 18. Their win tonight set a school record for the most wins in a season with a record of 21-2.
The Broken Bow Boys found themselves behind 19-10 after the first quarter but fought back and held on for a 47-44 win. Broken Bow has now won their last two games. They travel to Amherst Feb. 21 for their last regular game of the season before their sub-districts begin Feb. 24.
See the Feb. 20 Custer County Chief Sports edition for the story.
