Broken Bow Invite
Paul Pack

The Broken Bow boys golf team competed at the Minden Quadrangular on April 15 at the Minden Country Club. The varsity team finished in a tie for first with 182 points and the JV team was runner-up with 213 points.

Blake Denson had the low score for the team with 41 points and Austin Harvey was not far off shooting a 43.

Check out the April 22 Custer County Chief for more info, photos, and quotes on the Minden Quadrangular. Here are the rest of the results from the meet:

Broken Bow Varisty

1. Blake Denson-41

2. Austin Harvey- 43

3. Nathan Reynolds- 48

4. Carsten Fox- 50

5. Zach Gaffney- 51

Broken Bow Junior Varsity

1. Lucas Bell- 51

2. Braylan Rynearson- 53

3. Hagan Campbell- 54

4. JR Schaaf- 55

5. Coy Griffiths- 58

