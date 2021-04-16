The Broken Bow boys golf team competed at the Minden Quadrangular on April 15 at the Minden Country Club. The varsity team finished in a tie for first with 182 points and the JV team was runner-up with 213 points.
Blake Denson had the low score for the team with 41 points and Austin Harvey was not far off shooting a 43.
Check out the April 22 Custer County Chief for more info, photos, and quotes on the Minden Quadrangular. Here are the rest of the results from the meet:
Broken Bow Varisty
1. Blake Denson-41
2. Austin Harvey- 43
3. Nathan Reynolds- 48
4. Carsten Fox- 50
5. Zach Gaffney- 51
Broken Bow Junior Varsity
1. Lucas Bell- 51
2. Braylan Rynearson- 53
3. Hagan Campbell- 54
4. JR Schaaf- 55
5. Coy Griffiths- 58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.