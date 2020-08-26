The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller volleyball team is excited about what 2020 has in store for them. Right now there are a lot of questions marks after the graduation of seven seniors from a season ago.
“Anyone who has coached knows that replacing several players that have played together since junior high is never an easy task,” Head Coach Tammy Keaton said. “It takes a great deal of effort and playing together to build that team trust and camaraderie.”
Another tough component to this season is the fact that the team will be playing without two year starting setter Mattie Beattie who is out for the season with an ACL injury. This means the team will have to find somebody else to take her spot.
“Setter is such an important position, (quarterback) of the team,” Keaton said. “It will take some time for players taking on the setter position to feel comfortable in their new role.”
One position they do have some experience back at is outside hitter with Abbie Rohde. She was second on the team a season ago with 102 kills.
Though the team will be inexperienced at many positions, Coach Keaton is confident that they will work through those obstacles to have a successful season.
“The Lady Mustangs will not have many players with much varsity experience, but, as the season progresses, I fell we will be quite competitive and surprise some teams that might be over-looking us,” Keaton said.
S-E-M competes in the Fort Kearney Conference and is in Class D-2 in volleyball. There last time at state was back in 2006. In the school’s history, they have won a state championship in 1981 and they were runner-ups in 1980, both in Class D.
Returning Letter winners
Aubree Claflin DS 12 5’6 Serving—95%
Ellie Guthard OH 12 5’7
Audrey Reiter M/OH 11 6’0
Adi McFarland M 11 6’0
Newcomers
Dani Claflin OH/M 10 5’8
Merry Day DS 9 5’4
Mikah O’Neill MH 9 5’10
Emily Garrelts L 11 5’4”
Jena Claflin OH 9 5’9”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.