College Sports for the fall 2020 semester took a huge blow on July 8 when the announcement was made that the Ivy League has shut down all athletics for at least the rest of 2020. This decision was made by the Ivy League Council, as confirmed cases continue to rise in several U.S. States.
"With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall," the Ivy League Council said in a statement.
The conference was the first to cancel its conference basketball tournament back in March and it leaves many including myself to question will they be the ones who lead the way in sports shutting down for the rest of 2020? We have already seen major powers in football like Ohio State pause their voluntary workouts with the increase in positive cases among players on the team.
I truly hope we can get back to playing sports this fall. I don't know if these college and university sports programs can get through an entire semester of athletic events being canceled. Not to mention all the potential athletes you are most likely losing, because of the virus.
I know this is coming from a sports junkie, but I would hate to live in a world where there are no sports. If we can't get to playing them soon we might be looking into a future where this becomes more of a reality.
