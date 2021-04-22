Cameron Jensen, a sophomore from Bingham, NE won the average in the tie down roping at the annual rodeo hosted by Casper College. Jensen won the long round with a time of 10.1 seconds and placed 3rd in the short round with an 11.3. He also split 5th/6th in the first round of the steer wrestling. “Cameron has been roping consistent all spring. Glad to see him moving up in the standings,” said Coach Jake Clark.
Jensen’s strong performance this season in the tie down roping has landed him in 2nd place in the Central Rocky Mountain Regional standings heading into the last two rodeos of the season. The top three in each event will qualify to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo held in Casper in June.
Sophomore Ty Bass, Brewster, NE, split 5th and 6th in the first round of the team roping with partner Ellie Bard, Gillette College.
The Lancers will compete in Laramie, WY, April 23-25 at the annual University of Wyoming rodeo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.