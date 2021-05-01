The Arcadia-Loup City track teams competed at the LouPlatte Conference Invite in Loup City on April 30. The Rebel girls finished seventh with 43 points and the Rebel boys were ninth with 21 points.
The best finish for A-LC on the day came from Jessica Steib in the girl's discus and the shot put event. She won the shot put with a throw of 40'06 and the discus with a toss of 129'06.
Ty Greenland took two medals home in the distance events for the Rebel boys. He was second in the two-mile with a time of 11:07.13 and third in the mile with a time of 5:13.80.
For a complete article on the LouPlatte Conference Track Meet check out the May 6 Custer County Chief. Complete results from the LouPlatte Invite are linked below.
