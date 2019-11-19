Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

