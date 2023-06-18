Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson won a one-hole playoff to break a tie for third at the Junior Optimist Golf qualifier in York, NE to earn a trip to Miami, FL. Pick up a copy of the June 15 Custer County Chief to read what she had to say about her round in York, NE.
