The Broken Bow Juniors are proving to be a tough beat this year like last year after coming out of the gate with two wins against Holdrege and Alma to start the season.
On the Juniors side, they defeated the Dusters 10-8 June 19, and turned around and beat a 1-0 Alma team 8-3 June 20.
Against Holdrege, they built an 8-2 lead, before the Dusters put up six in the bottom of the seventh.
In the eighth Max Denson reached base safely with an infield single and Carter Johnson reached base on an error at shortstop. After stealing third base, Denson was hit in by Wyatt Woodward.
Later in the inning, Johnson scored as well, on a passed ball at home plate to give Broken Bow a two-run cushion.
Sawyer Bumgarner came in to pitch in the bottom half of the eighth and shut down any chance of a comeback by Holdrege.
Against Alma, it was a different story for the Juniors as they cruised to the win from the start. Carter Johnson and Brody Ridder each had one RBI and Austin Harvey threw a complete game with no earned runs.
The team travels to Ogallala on June 21.
For a complete story check out this week's edition of the Custer County Chief.
