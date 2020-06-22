The Broken Bow Juniors Legion baseball team used a strong first and second inning to jump out to a big lead and take down Ogallala 10-4 June 21 on the road.
Things started slow for Broken Bow in the first inning, with two quick outs on a pop out and a strikeout to begin the game.
The next batter Caden Holm doubled to center field and then a single to by Sawyer Bumgarner to center scored him to put the Juniors up 1-0.
After the run was given up Ogallala pitching woes got worse thanks to a single by Austin Harvey in the infield that loaded the bases.
Broken Bow scratched to more runs across with a walk that scored Bumgarner, and Kaden McKean getting hit by a pitch that brought home, Sam Loy.
The five-run inning with two outs was capped off by a single line drive to center field by Brody Ridder that scored Harvey and Hagan Campbell.
In the second Bumgarner became the first player on the team to homer on the season with a shot to left field. With a Carter Johnson on base, it increased the lead to 7-0.
Ogallala would eventually settle in on the mound and kept the Junior's quiet between the third and fourth innings.
That was until the sixth inning when Johnson put down a squeeze play bunt to score Max Denson and extend the lead to 8-1.
The final two runs were scored in the seventh, on an error in the infield that brought both Loy and Campbell in to score.
Caden got the victory for Broken Bow on the mound. He went six innings striking out four and giving up three earned runs.
