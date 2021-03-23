BB Indian

SWC Girls All Conference

1st team

Kali Staples – Broken Bow – Senior

Kya Scott – Broken Bow – Junior

Sarah Hultquist – Minden – Senior

Annica Harm – Gothenburg – Senior

Milan Coggins – Ogallala – Senior

2nd team

Kendyl Delimont – Ainsworth – Freshman

Bria Delimont – Ainsworth – Junior

Kailyn Scott – Broken Bow – Junior

Tiara Matson – McCook – Senior

Kynlee Strauser – Gothenburg – Sophomore

3rd team

Shawna Wilkinson – McCook – Sophomore

Megan Dyer – Cozad – Sophomore

Sloane Beck – Minden – Sophomore

Taylor Trumper – Ogallala – Senior

Kailee Kellum – Valentine – Sophomore

SWC Boys All Conference

1st team

Jacob Weatherly – Cozad – Junior

Dayo Kennedy – Ogallala – Senior

Mark Arp – McCook – Senior

Jeron Gager – Ogallala – Sophomore

Keegan Baxter – Broken Bow – Junior

2nd team

Carter Nelson – Ainsworth – Freshman

Corbin Murphy – Ogallala – Junior

Caden Bradley – Minden – Sophomore

Wes Geiken – Gothenburg – Sophomore

Kadyn Marhenke – Ogallala – Senior

3rd team

Blake Denson – Broken Bow – Senior

Evan Humphrey – McCook – Sophomore

Jacob Engel – Cozad – Senior

Quentin Gillen – Ogallala – Senior

Carter Harsin – Minden – Sophomore

Recommended for you