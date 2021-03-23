SWC Girls All Conference
1st team
Kali Staples – Broken Bow – Senior
Kya Scott – Broken Bow – Junior
Sarah Hultquist – Minden – Senior
Annica Harm – Gothenburg – Senior
Milan Coggins – Ogallala – Senior
2nd team
Kendyl Delimont – Ainsworth – Freshman
Bria Delimont – Ainsworth – Junior
Kailyn Scott – Broken Bow – Junior
Tiara Matson – McCook – Senior
Kynlee Strauser – Gothenburg – Sophomore
3rd team
Shawna Wilkinson – McCook – Sophomore
Megan Dyer – Cozad – Sophomore
Sloane Beck – Minden – Sophomore
Taylor Trumper – Ogallala – Senior
Kailee Kellum – Valentine – Sophomore
SWC Boys All Conference
1st team
Jacob Weatherly – Cozad – Junior
Dayo Kennedy – Ogallala – Senior
Mark Arp – McCook – Senior
Jeron Gager – Ogallala – Sophomore
Keegan Baxter – Broken Bow – Junior
2nd team
Carter Nelson – Ainsworth – Freshman
Corbin Murphy – Ogallala – Junior
Caden Bradley – Minden – Sophomore
Wes Geiken – Gothenburg – Sophomore
Kadyn Marhenke – Ogallala – Senior
3rd team
Blake Denson – Broken Bow – Senior
Evan Humphrey – McCook – Sophomore
Jacob Engel – Cozad – Senior
Quentin Gillen – Ogallala – Senior
Carter Harsin – Minden – Sophomore
