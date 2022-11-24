Turbo Kindergartners

Kindergartners at North Park hold the basketballs given to them on Friday, Nov. 18.

 Mona Weatherly

More than 60 kindergarten students at North Park School can now dribble and shoot to their hearts' content. Grab a copy of the November 24, 2022 Chief to read about what everyone thought about Turbo.

Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.

Recommended for you