The Sandhills-Thedford volleyball team is coming off a tough season a year ago where they finished with a mark of 1-22. There is optimism heading into this season, especially due to the fact that the Knights return a good number of letter winners.
These players include Maddie Marten, Madi Gildden, Ariel Bryant, Emily Martindale, Brea Branic, Cylee Jameson, Miriam Ganoung, Courtney Swisher, Summar Schaefer, Taylor Wever, and Tenly Rasmussen.
Besides a new group of players, the team also has a new head coach in Janet Victory. Last season she coached North Platte St.Patricks to an 18-13 record overall.
Before coaching at North Plate St. Patricks, Victory was the head coach of Crawford from 2003-2010. She took a nine-year break in between to watch her kids grow up.
“I am looking forward to a great season with this group of girls,” Victory said. “They have worked hard all summer working out and doing open gyms. They have had to adjust to a whole new coaching style but are willing to learn.”
The team has worked very hard to keep improving over the summer and looks to be very competitive heading into this fall.
“They have been very competitive in practice and they are working really hard,” Victory said. I feel we should be competitive with anyone in our class and the teams that we play.”
Sandhills-Thedford competes in the MNAC and is apart of Class D2. Their most recent trip to the state came in 2015 when they finished in fourth place.
Returning letter winners:
Maddie Marten Senior 5'5 Setter
Madi Glidden Senior 5'0 Libero
Ariel Bryant Senior 5'8 Middle/Rightside/Outside
Emily Martindale Senior 5'5 Setter/Defensive specialist
Brea Branic Junior 5'7 Outside hitter
Cylee Jameson Junior 5'8 Outside Hitter
Miriam Ganoung Junior 5-9 Middle/Rightside
Courtney Swisher Junior 5'2 Outside/Defensive specialist
Summar Schaefer Junior 5'6 Setter/Right Side
Taylor Weber Soph. 5'9 Middle/Right Side
Tenley Rasmussen Soph. 5'8 Middle
Other newcomers who may help out are:
Charlsie Teahon Freshman 5'6 Outside/Setter
Winter Benscoter Soph. 5'9 Middle/Setter
