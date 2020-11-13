Heading into the fourth quarter Friday, Nov. 13 the Sandhills-Thedford Knights found themselves in an unfamiliar situation trailing 24-20. It was nothing that Sandhills-Thedford couldn't overcome as they erased a four-point deficit and scored sixteen points in the final quarter to beat D2 No.1 Fall City Sacred Heart 36-26.
It was Dane Pokorny who broke for a 5-yard touchdown run and then followed up with another from around midfield. He got in the two-point conversions as well.
The defense also showed up for the Knights and did a good job in the game. In the fourth quarter, they had two stops inside their own 20 and on one of the drives Matt Dailey came up with a key interception.
Due to the NSAA's decision not to play the state title at memorial stadium in Lincoln this year, the state championships will be played at the higher seed in each class on Nov. 20.
This means that Sandhills-Thedford will be on the road since they were the lowest remaining seed left in the Class D2 football playoffs. They play at Bruning-Davenport-Shickley who beat Central Valley 40-36.
For a full story with interviews from Dane Pokorny at Coach Josh Deines check out the Oct.19 edition of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.