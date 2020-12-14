The North Platte Community College volleyball team has announced a new recruit to their 2021 recruiting class.
Kylie Licking signed her Letter of Intent Friday to play outside hitter for the Knights. Licking played her high school career with Mullen High School in Mullen, NE.
Licking finished second for the Broncos with 133 total kills to go along with a 0.146 hitting percentage. She also led Mullen with 52 serving aces and 378 total digs.
“We are excited to add Kylie to our roster,” said NPCC coach Alexa McCall. “She is a solid player in all six rotations and what we look for in an outside hitter. Kylie comes from a solid high school program that has been very successful the last couple of years. She is a great kid and will fit in to the Knight family.”
Licking has attended the Knight’s summer youth camps since a young age and joins her cousin, Alysen Daniels, on the team. She finished her high school career by helping to lead Mullen to a state tournament appearance.
For an article with quotes from Kylie, check out this weeks edition of the Custer County Chief.
