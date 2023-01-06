A-M GBB

Front row: Rylee Schmidt, Carlee Bartak, Riley Marsh, Makenna Miller and Adyson Priest. Back row: Coach Kirchmann, Shayleigh Coleman, Haylea Miller, Halsey Baxter, Mackenzie Burnett, Shaylyn Safranek, Kayley Klein, Rhianen Myers and Lily Thornton.

 Barb Miller

The Lady Coyotes took the Brady Post-Holiday tournament championship for the third year in a row. Grab a copy of the January 5, 2023 Chief to find out more about the Lady Coyotes.

