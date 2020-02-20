Broken Bow played O'Neill in the C1-9 subdistrict final in Burwell Thursday night. It was a close hard fought game. The score was tied 22-22 at half. Broken Bow only led by 1 going in to the fourth quarter, 35-34 but was able to come away with a 45-39 win in the end. They will advance to the District Final game Feb. 28. Other local teams that won in their respective subdistricrt finals tonight to advance to the district final Feb. 28 were South Loup who defeated Elm Creek 51-36, Anselmo-Merna who defeated SEM 41-34 and Mullen who defeated Arthur County 55-34.
Lady Indians Hold Off O'Neill in C1-9 Subdistrict Final
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
