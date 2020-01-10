Kearney, Neb. - Twelve different players score to help Nebraska-Kearney roll past Rogers State, 79-47, Thursday in Claremore, Okla.
The Lopers improve to 14-2 (3-2) while the Hillcats, an MIAA newcomer, lose a 10th straight game (2-13, 0-6). Rogers began its women's basketball program back in 2007 under current Nebraska head coach and former UNK graduate assistant Amy (Gusso) Williams.
Improving to 3-1 in true road games, UNK blew things open with a 23-9 second quarter. The Lopers ended the night with 12 three pointers, the seventh time this year the squad has had a double digit trey total. The hottest hand belonged to Wahoo sophomore reserve guard Aspen Jansawho tallied a career-best 17 points on 5 of 7 triple shooting. She came in shooting a team-best 46% from downtown.
“Real proud of our girls. That was fun to watch and be a part of. Everyone got in and did a good job,” said UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey. “That was disciplined basketball and we came out focused.”
Rogers, with 11 players available and none over six feet, put up a fight over the first 10 minutes. They trailed by only a 19-13 margin thanks to two threes and 3 of 4 free throw shooting. However, RSU tallied just 16 points over the next 20 minutes and ended the night shooting 33% (17 of 51) from the field.
“We stretched things there in the second quarter so give credit to our bench. They were really productive and we’ve had a couple of second quarters like that this year” Eighmey said. “We hit some (three point) shots tonight but I thought they were good shots. They were in rhythm and shots people were capable of hitting.”
Besides Jansa's heroics, South Dakota freshman reserve guard Trinity Law tallied a season-best 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting as the Lopers finished up shooting 46% (31 of 67) from the field. UNK also took advantage of 21 RSU turnovers and made 5 of 7 free throws.
Out rebounded a 36-34 margin, UNK got 10 points, two assists, a block and rebound from Iowa sophomore wing Maegan Holt, seven points and two boards from Elkhorn sophomore post Brooke Carlson and seven boards and six points from South Dakota wing Klaire Kirsch. Finally Kansas sophomore reserve forward Elisa Backescontinues to play well, supplying 11 points, five boards, two swats and two dimes in 20 minutes of work.
Rogers, with no one averaging double figures on the year, got 11 points and 11 rebounds from senior guard Darian Jackson.
UNK heads down the road to Tahlequah, Okla., on Saturday afternoon to face Northeastern State (4-9, 2-4). The RiverHawks lost to nationally-ranked Fort Hays State tonight, 77-66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.