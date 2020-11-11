A state championship last season and now the opportunity to be able to wrestle at the Division 1 level. This is exactly what has happened for Broken Bow senior Lathan Duda. After a stellar junior season at 182 pounds where he finished the year with an unblemished mark of 58-0 and the Class C 182 pound title, the colleges started coming and knocking at his door.
The one that rose to the top for Duda was the University of North Dakota. In statements, prior to the signing, he stated that of all the universities he looked at, NDSU felt the most like home. He looks to have another solid year of wrestling for Broken Bow before heading up to Bismark, ND where he will have the opportunity to wrestle in the Big 12.
For quotes from Lathan Duda and Broken Bow head coach Ed Schaaf on the signing check out the Nov. 19 edition of the Custer County Chief.
