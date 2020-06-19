Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.