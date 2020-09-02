Four different athletes took home the gold over the weekend at the Bloomfield High School Rodeo held on August 29 and 30.
Leading the group on day one was Madison Mills of Eddyville. She picked up her first all-around on day one of the rodeos. She did this, by winning the pole bending competition with a time of 21.048. She was also third in barrel racing with a time of 16.002.
Brooke McCully of Mullen won the barrel racing competition on both days of the event. She finished in a time of 15.644 on day one and 15.845 on day two.
In saddle bronc, Brody McAbee completed a rare feet by staying on the bronco for over seven seconds on both days. He scored a 70 on day 1 and a 71 on day 2.
The tied down roping competition was dominated by the local athletes on day one of the rodeos. Matthew Miller of Callaway finished in a time of 10.890 seconds to take first, Sid Miller of Merna was second after tying his calf up in 11.300 seconds, Cooper Bass of Brewster was third with a time of 11.320 seconds, and Zane Kreikemeier of Callaway was fourth in a time of 11.540 seconds.
On day two of boys cutting, Bass walked away with first place in the event after scoring a 73. Broken Bow’s Frazier Kaelin was third with a 71.5.
Currently in the girls all around standings Mills is first with 1720.05 points followed by McCully with 1,575.50 points. In the boys all around Bass is first with 1,252.90 points and Cody Miller of Broken Bow is third with 1,001.21 points.
Next up, is the Nuckolls County High School Rodeo in Nelson on September 5 and 6.
