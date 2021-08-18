Several local athletes attended the Mike Trader's Basketball Camp at Doane University on August 18. They included Luke Bailey and Owen Cunningham of Ansley and Carsten and Austin Fox of Broken Bow. Awards were given out after the completion of the camp based on the athlete's performances in different basketball skills. Mike Trader's basketball camp is one of the premier basketball camps across the Midwest, with Mike running the camps since 1974.
The list of the accomplishments won by the local campers can be found below:
Most Valuable Campers
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Hustle Award Winners
Carsten Fox- Broken Bow
Jump Shot Champions
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Free Throw Champions
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Three Point Champions
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Scoring Leaders for the week
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Rebound Leaders for the week
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Nightly Scoring Leaders
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Nightly Rebound Leaders
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Owen Cunningham- Ansley
Nightly Assist Leaders
Austin Fox- Broken Bow
All-Stars
Carsten Fox- Broken Bow
Luke Bailey- Ansley
Austin Fox- Broken Bow
Owen Cunningham- Ansley
