Several local athletes attended the Mike Trader's Basketball Camp at Doane University on August 18. They included Luke Bailey and Owen Cunningham of Ansley and Carsten and Austin Fox of Broken Bow. Awards were given out after the completion of the camp based on the athlete's performances in different basketball skills. Mike Trader's basketball camp is one of the premier basketball camps across the Midwest, with Mike running the camps since 1974.

The list of the accomplishments won by the local campers can be found below:

Most Valuable Campers

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Hustle Award Winners

Carsten Fox- Broken Bow

Jump Shot Champions

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Free Throw Champions

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Three Point Champions

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Scoring Leaders for the week

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Rebound Leaders for the week

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Nightly Scoring Leaders

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Nightly Rebound Leaders

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Owen Cunningham- Ansley

Nightly Assist Leaders

Austin Fox- Broken Bow

All-Stars

Carsten Fox- Broken Bow

Luke Bailey- Ansley

Austin Fox- Broken Bow

Owen Cunningham- Ansley

