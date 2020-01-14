Several local wrestling teams traveled to Burwell Jan. 10 to compete in the Burwell Invite.
There were 19 teams in all that competed. Ansley/Litchfield, Arcadia/Loup City, SEM and Twin Loup were among those.
Ravenna won the Burwell Invite championship with 155.5 points with Burwell as Runner Up with 130 points.
Twin Loup finished the day in 7th with 75.5 points, Arcadia/Loup City 8th with 69 points, Arcadia/Loup City 10th with 61.5 points and SEM 15th with 30 points.
Three local wrestlers were champions in their respective weight class. Colby Coons of Twin Loup was the champion at 152 pounds with a win over Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia/Loup City by (MD 14-3). Blake Racicky of Ansley/Litchfield was the champion at 160 pounds with a win over Tyson Rasmussen of St. Paul by (Fall 4:28). Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City was champion at 285 pounds with a win over Thomas Psota of Ravenns by (Fall 0:26).
Following are the results of the Burwell Invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Riley Waddington of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand
• 3rd Place - Carter Beckman of Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public
• 4th Place - Hudson Barger of Crofton-Bloomfield
1st Place Match
• Riley Waddington (Wood River) 27-1, Fr. over Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 18-3, Jr. (Fall 3:57)
3rd Place Match
• Carter Beckman (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 13-3, Fr. over Hudson Barger (Crofton-Bloomfield) 20-8, So. (Dec 10-6)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gage Musser of Hershey
• 2nd Place - Jacob Hilmer of Loomis/Bertrand
• 3rd Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Owen Sack of St. Paul
1st Place Match
• Gage Musser (Hershey) 18-3, Sr. over Jacob Hilmer (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-4, Sr. (Fall 3:33)
3rd Place Match
• Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 17-5, So. over Owen Sack (St. Paul) 12-4, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Koby Smith of Elm Creek
• 3rd Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central
• 4th Place - Tate Phillipps of Burwell
1st Place Match
• Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 7-0, So. over Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 18-3, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
• Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 15-2, Jr. over Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 18-4, Sr. (NC)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Shaye Wood of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Kellan Brown of Loomis/Bertrand
• 3rd Place - Kaleb Baker of St. Paul
• 4th Place - Hays Jensen of Burwell
1st Place Match
• Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 23-1, Sr. over Kellan Brown (Loomis/Bertrand) 15-7, Fr. (Fall 3:43)
3rd Place Match
• Kaleb Baker (St. Paul) 14-6, Fr. over Hays Jensen (Burwell) 11-4, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Carson Thompson of Wood River
• 2nd Place - kaden kocian of St. Paul
• 3rd Place - Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
• 4th Place - John Kenney of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
• Carson Thompson (Wood River) 23-6, Jr. over kaden kocian (St. Paul) 10-7, Jr. (Fall 0:19)
3rd Place Match
• Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 28-4, So. over John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 18-6, Jr. (NC)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Tyson Sauser of Crofton-Bloomfield
• 3rd Place - Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 17-2, Sr. over Tyson Sauser (Crofton-Bloomfield) 22-6, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
3rd Place Match
• Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 22-9, Jr. over Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 22-11, Jr. (NC)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Levi Lewis of North Central
• 2nd Place - Cooper Coons of Twin Loup
• 3rd Place - Hunter Cook of Hershey
• 4th Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna
1st Place Match
• Levi Lewis (North Central) 17-4, So. over Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 24-1, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
• Hunter Cook (Hershey) 15-11, So. over Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 22-9, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia/Loup City
• 3rd Place - Colton Hervert of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Colt Temple of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
• Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 26-0, Sr. over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-4, Jr. (MD 14-3)
3rd Place Match
• Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 16-10, Sr. over Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 6-4, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Blake Racicky of Ansley/Litchfield
• 2nd Place - Tyson Rasmussen of St. Paul
• 3rd Place - Jace Ostrom of Burwell
• 4th Place - Collin Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
1st Place Match
• Blake Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-0, Sr. over Tyson Rasmussen (St. Paul) 14-4, Sr. (Fall 4:28)
3rd Place Match
• Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 8-2, Jr. over Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 8-3, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
• 2nd Place - Benjamin Slaymaker of West Holt
• 3rd Place - Cooper Slingsby of Ansley/Litchfield
• 4th Place - Hunter Arehart of Ansley/Litchfield
1st Place Match
• Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 25-3, Jr. over Benjamin Slaymaker (West Holt) 13-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
• Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 13-4, So. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-4, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Corey Dawe of Burwell
• 2nd Place - Kolby Larson of Ansley/Litchfield
• 3rd Place - Joel Abramson of Loomis/Bertrand
• 4th Place - Eli English of Wood River
1st Place Match
• Corey Dawe (Burwell) 21-0, Sr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-3, So. (Fall 3:49)
3rd Place Match
• Joel Abramson (Loomis/Bertrand) 14-4, Jr. over Eli English (Wood River) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 3:28)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna
• 2nd Place - Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
• 3rd Place - Tyler Dawe of Burwell
• 4th Place - Colin Hurley of Wood River
1st Place Match
• Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 22-5, Sr. over Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 12-6, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
• Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 13-6, So. over Colin Hurley (Wood River) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - nathan Scheer of St. Paul
• 2nd Place - Jared Janssen of Crofton-Bloomfield
• 3rd Place - Jacob Busch of Burwell
• 4th Place - Brendon Hall of SEM
1st Place Match
• nathan Scheer (St. Paul) 13-4, Jr. over Jared Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 16-11, So. (Fall 2:41)
3rd Place Match
• Jacob Busch (Burwell) 15-4, Sr. over Brendon Hall (SEM) 10-7, So. (Fall 3:48)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City
• 2nd Place - Thomas Psota of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Hunter Mayfield of Burwell
• 4th Place - James Kaslon of St. Paul
1st Place Match
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 15-1, Sr. over Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 16-7, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
3rd Place Match
• Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 8-5, Jr. over James Kaslon (St. Paul) 5-6, Sr. (Fall 2:30)
