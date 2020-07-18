Luke Wassom of Broken Bow won the Imperial Manufacturing A Feature 1 for Hobby Stocks on July 18 at Junction Motor Speedway in McCool Junction. The 2W car started in tenth position in the 18 lap race and continued to work his way up throughout. Even more impressive, is that he won the feature with his bumper hanging off for the last three laps. He beat out eighteen other drivers to secure the victory.
For a full story check out this week's issue of the Custer County Chief.
