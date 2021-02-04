On Thursday, Feb. 4 Madison Jackson of Broken Bow signed her letter of intent to golf at the University of Nebraska Wesleyan starting next school year.
Jackson is one of the most decorated girl's golfers in the history of the Broken Bow program. She was the leader for the 2020 team that dominated on their way to the Class C Girls Golf Championship.
On top of that, she was a three-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist, finishing 7th at state as a junior and then 11th this past fall with a two-day score of 173.
In comments after the signing, Broken Bow Coach Kelly Cooksley called Jackson an ambassador for the girl's golf program. Stating she was always willing to give other girls advice and help them improve their game.
For more information on this signing, including photos, and an interview with Madison Jackson check out the Feb. 11 Custer County Chief.
