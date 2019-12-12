Madison Neely of Broken Bow signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at the collegiate level Thursday afternoon at the Broken Bow High School gymnasium. For the story see the Dec. 19 Custer County Chief Sports edition.
Madison Neely Signs Letter of Intent to Play Volleyball
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
