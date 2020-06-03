In the U.S. there is nothing more American than the sport of baseball. It's America's Pastime and over the last several decades there has been a significant decline in fans. Now enter 2020, where COVID-19 has single highhandedly wiped out professional sports in the United States. With no other major sports playing this is the perfect time for baseball to make a comeback. Right? Well from money to not wanting to play a full season, there have been several barriers to getting baseball back up and going. Will Major League Baseball return this season. In the Custer County Chiefs newest poll you decide. Let us know if you think yes or no. You can find our poll located on the right side of our home page when you scroll down.
Major League Baseball in doubt
- Alex G. Eller
-
- Updated
Alex G. Eller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- City of Broken Bow receives nearly $55,000 insurance dividend from Universal Insurance
- Farm and ranch finance clinics available
- Slight changes to severe weather potenial today and Thursday
- Nebraska Economic Development to administer COVID-19 relief grants
- Outdoor Space of the Week
- Child care providers grants available through CARES Act
- Major League Baseball in doubt
- Severe weather threat for Wednesday, Thursday
Most Popular
Articles
- BD to furlough approximately 25 percent of Broken Bow workforce
- Police report three dog bites in last two weeks in Broken Bow
- A Look Back in the Vault: State Track Top Performers- From May 28
- Weekend "a terrible one for Nebraska"
- National Guard test results from Burwell
- Arnold had the First of Many Graduations to Come in Our Area This Summer
- Free testing in Broken Bow today and tomorrow through Test Nebraska
- Good news! Pool to open mid-June in Broken Bow!
- Summer Athletes Excited to be able to Compete
- Cause for Celebration: Market On The Square is back
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.