Major League Baseball

Alex Gorden and Bubba Starling at a game at Werner Park in Omaha, Ne.

 Edward Thomas

In the U.S. there is nothing more American than the sport of baseball. It's America's Pastime and over the last several decades there has been a significant decline in fans. Now enter 2020, where COVID-19 has single highhandedly wiped out professional sports in the United States. With no other major sports playing this is the perfect time for baseball to make a comeback. Right? Well from money to not wanting to play a full season, there have been several barriers to getting baseball back up and going. Will Major League Baseball return this season. In the Custer County Chiefs newest poll you decide. Let us know if you think yes or no. You can find our poll located on the right side of our home page when you scroll down. 

