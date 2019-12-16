MaShayla Burnett of Anselmo-Merna signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Doane next fall up at the gymnasium in Merna Monday afternoon. For the story see the Dec. 19 Custer County Chief Sports edition.
MaShayla Burnett of Anselmo-Merna Signs Letter of Intent to Play Volleyball
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
