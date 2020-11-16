McCook Community College along with Indians head volleyball coach Hayley Kobza hosted a volleyball showcase for Region IX Sophomores with aspirations to continue their career at a four year college. Despite some schools unable to participate, Saturday’s showcase still hosted 33 collegiate athletes.
The event, which took place in McCook, allowed coaches from four year colleges to attend virtually. With more than 140 coaches attending through the virtual stream, the event was a huge success and great opportunity for those athletes who participated.
The idea for the showcase came to coach Kobza a year ago and became important this season due to lack of exposure for athletes with the cancelled fall season. It utilized three courts with separate live streams where athletes were able to show off their skills.
“Overall, this was a very successful event and we hope that we can continue to do this in the years to come,” commented Kobza. ”This was an event that was put on rather quickly and it couldn’t have happened without the help of my assistant coach, my players, my student assistant, and those that help with our events at the college.”
Kobza looks forward to putting the event on again next year in more normal circumstances. “We look to make the event bigger in years to come with all Region IX teams in attendance,” said Kobza.” “We have already had great feedback on how it was run and the four year college coaches really enjoyed getting to watch all the potential transfer athletes coming out of region IX.”
