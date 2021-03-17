Pictured above is Reed McFadden of Sandhills-Thedford, who recently signed his letter of intent to play football at Concordia University next fall. In an interview with S-T Coach Josh Deines he stated that McFadden will be an excellent addition to the Bulldogs roster as a linebacker. McFadden was a four year starter for the Knights on both sides of the football. “Reed is very experienced on the field,” Deines said. “He’s been playing middle linebacker his whole life and I think that will benefit him. He’s got a lot more experience than the average kid going into college. He’s a tough kid and a big time grinder. I know for us we would stick him in the box and he was our run stopper, and I know that’s what Concordia wants to do with him.” Congratulations Reed on your signing with Concordia!
*Check this out on page B1 of the March 18 Custer County Chief
