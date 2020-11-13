NSAA

The NSAA has made the decision to not host the State Football Championships at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Nov.23 and Nov. 24. Instead the state title games for Classes A, B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 will be played at the host site of whoever is the highest seed on Friday Nov. 20. The six man state championship is still set to be played at Cope Field in Kearney on Friday, Nov. 20. The host schools will be required to follow the previously established NSAA Post-Season Protocols.

