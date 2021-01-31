Two area high school girls competed at the 2nd annual NSWCA State Championships held at York High School on Jan. 30. Ally Micheel of Twin Loup who was a state champion last year ended up finishing in third place at the meet and Lila Bloomer of South Loup finished fifth at 170 pounds after going 3-2.
Congratulations to both girls on your outstanding performances! The results of each match for both athletes are posted below.
Ally Micheel
- Champ. Round 1 - Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 - Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by decision over Klarissa Rinne (Dundy County Stratton) 10-21 (Dec 4-0)
- Quarterfinal - Tiffany Senff (Axtell) 8-0 won by decision over Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 4 - Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Kennedy Karschner (Platteview) 10-17 (Fall 0:58)
- Cons. Round 5 - Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Jayda Parker (Bellevue East) 5-4 (Fall 1:45)
- Cons. Semi - Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Jacquelyn Zamora (South Sioux City) 15-6 (Fall 2:43)
- 3rd Place Match - Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Haylee Miller (Wisner-Pilger) 10-2 (Fall 1:16)
Lila Bloomer
- Champ. Round 1 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10 won by fall over Kylieena McCartney (Platteview) 6-13 (Fall 0:55)
- Quarterfinal - GiaVonni Blanks (Bellevue West) 7-3 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10 (Fall 1:25)
- Cons. Round 2 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10 won by fall over Abby Beeck (Fremont) 9-12 (Fall 2:00)
- Cons. Round 3 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10 won by fall over Allie Burke (High Plains Community) 7-4 (Fall 1:52)
- Cons. Semi - Makena Schramm (Fairbury) 12-8 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10 (Fall 4:29)
- 5th Place Match - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10 won by fall over Makinzie Parsons (Pierce) 15-6 (Fall 1:29)
