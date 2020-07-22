Baseball on Mound

MID NEBRASKA LEAGUE SENIORS TOURNAMENT

WEST DIVISION 

Sunday 7/26 

#5 Imperial at #4 Holdrege 

Tuesday 7/28 

#3 Broken Bow at #2 Gothenburg – 6:30 pm

 Imperial/Holdrege winner at #1 Ogallala Wednesday 7/29 

Division title game – Tuesday’s winners

EAST DIVISION

 Sunday 7/26 

#6 Kearney at #3 St. Paul 

#5 Shelton-Gibbon at #4 Grand Island 

Tuesday 7/28 

Grand Island/Shelton-Gibbon winner at #1 Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley

 Kearney/St. Paul winner at #2 Central City 

Wednesday 7/29 

Division title game – Tuesday’s winners

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP 

Friday 7/31

 East division champion at West division champion

