MID NEBRASKA LEAGUE SENIORS TOURNAMENT
WEST DIVISION
Sunday 7/26
#5 Imperial at #4 Holdrege
Tuesday 7/28
#3 Broken Bow at #2 Gothenburg – 6:30 pm
Imperial/Holdrege winner at #1 Ogallala Wednesday 7/29
Division title game – Tuesday’s winners
EAST DIVISION
Sunday 7/26
#6 Kearney at #3 St. Paul
#5 Shelton-Gibbon at #4 Grand Island
Tuesday 7/28
Grand Island/Shelton-Gibbon winner at #1 Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley
Kearney/St. Paul winner at #2 Central City
Wednesday 7/29
Division title game – Tuesday’s winners
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday 7/31
East division champion at West division champion
