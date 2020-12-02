The Mid Nebraska Activities Conference Volleyball team was announced this week and Custer County Area Athletes were well represented on the list. Head lining the list were a trio of area seniors. They included Custer County All-Area Team Member Jadeyn Bubak of South Loup, Samantha Moore of Mullen, and Emma Hart of Twin Loup. A complete list of all the athletes are listed below:
1st Team
Jadeyn Bubak- South Loup, Samantha Moore- Mullen, Emma Hart- Twin Loup, Alli Loughran- Mullen, Mya Weverka- South Loup, Hadlee Safranek- A-M, Tera Horky- Twin Loup.
2nd Team
Shaylee Oxford- Twin Loup, Calyn Laible- South Loup, Andrea Maldonado- Twin Loup, Elsie Ottun- Twin Loup, Jaide Chandler- A-M, Kirsten Myers- A-M.
Honorable Mention
Shaylyn Safranek- A-M, Kylie Licking- Mullen, Madison Marten- S-T, Brea Branic- S-T, Tenley Rasmussen- S-T, Cassidy Grint- TL, Hanna Marshall- Mullen, Shayle Tickle- South Loup, Lindey Coble- Mullen.
