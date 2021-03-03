The Broken Bow and Mullen girls basketball teams played their first-round games of the 2021 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on March 3. The Broncos advanced with a 53-30 win over Exeter-Milligan and Broken Bow fell to the defending C1 State Champs North Bend Central 50-29.

In the Mullen vs Exeter-Milligan game, the Timberwolves came out and gave the Broncos a battle in the first half. With the score 21-19 nearing halftime, Mullen was able to get back-to-back layups by Shelby Welsch and Brooke McCully to put them up 25-19. 

That momentum from the end of the second quarter carried over into the second half where the Broncos outscored the Timberwolves 29-11.

In Broken Bow's game, the Indians struggled from the start as the Tigers outscored them 19-7 in the first. It didn't get any better with Broken Bow getting outscored 31-21 the rest of the way.

Kya Scott finished with six points and Kali Staples had five points. The Indians finished the year with a record of 23-2.

The Broncos move on to play Humphrey St. Francis at 9:00 a.m. on March 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the D2 Semifinals. For more info and quotes check out the March 11 Custer County Chief.

