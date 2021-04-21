The Mullen and S-E-M track teams both sent athletes to the Nebraska Track and Field Festival held at Papillion La Vista Stadium in Omaha on April 20. This meet showcases the top talent from all the classes in Nebraska.
Making the trip for Mullen was Samantha Moore, Brooke McCully, Trevor Kuncl, Clayton Moore, and Jaden Emerson. The lone participant for S-E-M was Carson Rohde.
He earned the only medals out of the area participants with a second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 143-04 and a third-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 53-02.
For more information on the NE Track and Field festival including coach's quotes and photos, check out the April 29 Custer County Chief.
Results from the Nebraska Track and Field Festival:
