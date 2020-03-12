Mullen the #4 seed defeated #5 seed O'Neill St. Mary's in the first round of the Class D2 Boys State Basketball tournament 51-49 in front of a crowd of around 200 people at Lincoln Southwest due to the NSAA policy of immediate family members only because of coronavirus.. Mullen never trailed in the game although St. Mary's did tie it up 32-32 with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Mullen led by as much as 9 later in the fourth quarter but St. Mary's fought back and had a chance to tie it up with 2 free throws with 2 seconds left in the game. Bryce McIntosh led the Broncos with 18 points followed by Brendon Walker with 11.
Mullen advances to the semifinals Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Devaney Center to take on undefeated and #1 seed Humphrey St. Francis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.