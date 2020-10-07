Congratulations to the Mullen boys and the South Loup girls on your MNAC Conference Championship Meet in Mullen. Also to the Twin Loup Jr. High Boys on finishing runner-up.

Mullen Boys

1. Trevor Kuncle 18:32

2. Hayden Jennings 19:34

9. Alex Moore 21:36

South Loup Girls

3. Landyn Cole 22:57

7. Halie Recoy 28:32

8. Heidi Donegan 28:24

10. Megan Donegan 29:51

Twin Loup Middle School Boys

5. Everett Funk 13:09

7. Emmet Grint 13:33

11. Hayden Nelson 14:09

14. Justin Folkers 16:12

18. Garek Gruber 20:00

For complete results on all the area runners check out the Oct.15 edition of the Custer County Chief.

Recommended for you