Congratulations to the Mullen boys and the South Loup girls on your MNAC Conference Championship Meet in Mullen. Also to the Twin Loup Jr. High Boys on finishing runner-up.
Mullen Boys
1. Trevor Kuncle 18:32
2. Hayden Jennings 19:34
9. Alex Moore 21:36
South Loup Girls
3. Landyn Cole 22:57
7. Halie Recoy 28:32
8. Heidi Donegan 28:24
10. Megan Donegan 29:51
Twin Loup Middle School Boys
5. Everett Funk 13:09
7. Emmet Grint 13:33
11. Hayden Nelson 14:09
14. Justin Folkers 16:12
18. Garek Gruber 20:00
For complete results on all the area runners check out the Oct.15 edition of the Custer County Chief.
