After a third-place finish at districts just a week earlier, the Mullen boys track team came into the Class D State Meet determined to perform better. They did just that by taking home second place with 37 points behind Osceola who was the Champion with 46 points.
The Broncos trailed in the team standings all the way up until the final event, the 4x400 meter relay. In that race, Jaden Emerson, Bryce McIntosh, Clayton Moore, and Spencer DeNayer were able to run a personal best time of 3:33.73 to get third place and overcome Riverside by a point in the team standings.
Taking home two medals for the Broncos in both hurdles was Clayton Moore. He was second in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 41.33, and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles clocking a 15.65.
After a second-place finish in the 3,200 meter run on day one, Trevor Kuncl was able to add another medal in the 1,600 meter run. In a tight pack heading to the finish line, he ended up fourth with a time of 4:39.47.
The last individual medal for the Broncos came in the 200 meter dash where Jaden Emerson pushed himself to the finish and took home fourth in a time of 22.97.
A complete list of how all the area kids placed on day two will be listed below.
Class D Boys Team Standings
1. Osceola-46
2. Mullen- 37
3. Riverside- 36
Class D Girls Team Standings
1. Sterling- 36
2. Humphrey St. Francis- 34
3. Fullerton- 32
Girls 100 meter hurdles
2. Samantha Moore Mullen- 15.54
7. Carli Bailey Ansley-Litchfield- 16.71
Boys 110 meter hurdles
4. Clayton Moore Mullen- 15.65
Boys 200 meter dash
4. Jaden Emerson Mullen- 22.97
Girls 300 meter hurdles
2. Carli Bailey Ansley-Litchfied- 47.21
3. Samantha Moore Mullen- 48.05
5. Taylor Stark Ansley-Litchfield- 48.46
Boys 300 meter hurdles
2. Clayton Moore Mullen- 41.33
Girls 400 meter dash
2. Carli Bailey- 58.61
Boys 400 meter dash
7. Collin Arehart 53.70
8. Matt Dailey 55.08
Boys 800 meter run
4. Collin Arehart Ansley-Litchfield- 2:04.95
6. Calvin Finley Ansley-Litchfield- 2:05.33
Girls 1,600 meter run
4. Brooke McCully Mullen- 5:43.28
Boys 1,600 meter run
4. Trevor Kuncl Mullen- 4:39.47
Boys 4x100 meter relay
4. Sandhills-Thedford- 45.36
5. Ansley-Litchfield- 45.37
Girls 4x400 meter relay
2. Anselmo-Merna- 4:17.36
Boys 4x400 meter relay
3. Mullen- 3:33.73
Boys shot put
2. Carson Rohde S-E-M - 52'05.25
Boys pole vault
5. Hunter Arehart Ansley-Litchfield- 13'06
Action shots from Day 2 of the Class D State Track Championships
