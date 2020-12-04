The Mullen boys and girls basketball teams both were able to overcome slow starts on the road to get two victories over Anselmo-Merna Dec.4 The D2 No. 4 Bronco girls won 43-33 and the D2 No. 1 Mullen boys won 44-30.
In the girl's game, it was the Coyotes who came out and swung the first punch and took a 12-11 lead at the end of one. A big part of the lead was thanks to the versatile play of Jaide Chandler.
Mullen would rebound to take a 23-19 halftime lead. They kept the momentum going in the second half and never trailed.
On the boy's side, the Broncos found themselves trailing 6-0 thanks to a furious start by A-M's Wyatt Lambertson.
Mullen would eventually regain the lead by spreading the ball around and had a 12-11 lead at the end of one.
It was in the second half when the Broncos were really able to get things going. They were able to force turnovers that resulted in easy layup after easy layup for Trevor Kuncl, Clayton Moore, and Brendon Walker.
For more info, coach's comments, and stats check out the Dec. 4 Custer County Chief paper.
Other Area Girls Scores
- Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick's 28
- Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31
- Pleasanton 64, Arcadia/Loup City 34
- Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34
- South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 59, Twin Loup 17
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Other Area Boys Scores
- Ansley-Litchfield 78, Hi-Line 20
- Arcadia/Loup City 65, Pleasanton 25
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
