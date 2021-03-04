Mullen knew heading into their March 4 showdown with Humphrey St. Francis that they had to pull out all the stops in order to beat the Flyers. The Broncos were less than a minute from doing that in a 65-59 loss to St. Francis in the D2 Girls State Semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
After battling to a 9-9 tie in the early going, The Flyers looked as if they would run away with the game like they did a year ago with a 13-0 nothing run that stretched into the second quarter of play.
Mullen was able to answer back from that early trouble and after two back-to-back buckets by Samantha Moore the Broncos trailed 30-23 at the half.
In the second half, Mullen kept that momentum going and found themselves ahead 59-58 after a layup by Shelby Welsch with a little over a minute in the fourth.
St. Francis proved why they were undefeated with a three by Alissa Kosch. After this, the Flyers were able to close the rest of the game out with free-throws.
Moore led the Broncos with 28 points and Taylor Svoboda had 10 points. Mullen plays Wynot who lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 41-27 tomorrow at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast in the 3rd place game.
